Why You Might Want To Avoid The Sam's Club Member's Mark Decaf Coffee Pods, According To Customers

While famous brands like Starbucks command plenty of loyalty, Sam's Club shoppers know that its store brand Member's Mark offers equally great coffee products for less dough. However, for every Sam's Club dupe that reviewers say outshine the originals, there are other items that customers pan, like the Member's Mark decaf coffee pods. The red flag is the possible presence of methylene chloride, a chemical that has long been under fire for its potential health consequences.

Soaking coffee beans in a methyl chloride solution is a long-standing way to decaffeinate coffee. The Member's Mark Colombian Supremo Decaf Coffee Pods make no mention of the chemical on the package; however, in 2024, a Reddit user claimed to have called Sam's Club about the product and received confirmation that the coffee is decaffeinated using methyl chloride. At least one other source also alleges that these pods contain the controversial solvent.

Though methyl chloride is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the chemical has been labeled as a carcinogen by the National Institutes of Health and Environmental Protection Agency. According to the EPA, various studies have found that inhaling methyl chloride increases the risk of lung and liver cancer in animals, leading the organization to label it as a "probable human carcinogen." This chemical is also widely used in paint strippers and degreasers. While an ingredient isn't necessarily bad because it has non-food uses, it's understandable why Sam's Club members are put off by the Member's Mark decaf pods.