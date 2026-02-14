Swamp Cabbage Is A Southern Specialty That Deserves Better Branding

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are so many Southern side dish recipes you need to try at least once to expand your foodie horizons and discover new-to-you favorites. While the origins of many of these meals are murky at best, there's one dish that bears a name even more murky than imaginable. Despite its odd moniker, swamp cabbage is so named in reference to the edible hearts of the sabal palm, Florida's state tree.

Though these hearts of palm are not actually cabbage, the classic Southern dish got its quirky name both for the palm trees' location in the Florida swamps and for the fact that they're also often colloquially referred to as "cabbage palms." Most modern variations of the recipe also include chopped green cabbage. Made with thick bacon, smoked sausage, and the "holy trinity" of peppers, onions, and celery, this stewed cabbage can be side dish or a well-rounded meal in itself.

After cooking the meats and veggies, this dish comes together over a slow simmer with the addition of vegetable broth, canned diced tomatoes, garlic, salt, pepper, and onion powder. Use fresh cabbage and canned hearts of palm for added convenience and let everything tenderize into a hearty and mouthwatering meal. Though the finished product might slightly resemble its name this doesn't make it any less delicious. Remember to keep an open mind and an adventurous palate.