Swamp Cabbage Is A Southern Specialty That Deserves Better Branding
There are so many Southern side dish recipes you need to try at least once to expand your foodie horizons and discover new-to-you favorites. While the origins of many of these meals are murky at best, there's one dish that bears a name even more murky than imaginable. Despite its odd moniker, swamp cabbage is so named in reference to the edible hearts of the sabal palm, Florida's state tree.
Though these hearts of palm are not actually cabbage, the classic Southern dish got its quirky name both for the palm trees' location in the Florida swamps and for the fact that they're also often colloquially referred to as "cabbage palms." Most modern variations of the recipe also include chopped green cabbage. Made with thick bacon, smoked sausage, and the "holy trinity" of peppers, onions, and celery, this stewed cabbage can be side dish or a well-rounded meal in itself.
After cooking the meats and veggies, this dish comes together over a slow simmer with the addition of vegetable broth, canned diced tomatoes, garlic, salt, pepper, and onion powder. Use fresh cabbage and canned hearts of palm for added convenience and let everything tenderize into a hearty and mouthwatering meal. Though the finished product might slightly resemble its name this doesn't make it any less delicious. Remember to keep an open mind and an adventurous palate.
Making your own swamp cabbage
This is just one of the cabbage recipes you're sure to love, and it's easily adaptable to suit different tastes and preferences. For example, you can pick your favorite Cajun or Creole seasoning to spice it up, add crushed red pepper flakes, and even a dash of apple cider vinegar for some tang and heat. Try a vegetarian-friendly version of the dish using plant-based meat substitutes with a bit of extra oil to supplement the lack of fat.
No matter how you choose to prepare swamp cabbage, it is a perfect addition to your table. With rich proteins and a fun texture created by the blend of tender cabbage and firmer hearts of palm that have been simmered slowly, it provides comfort in every bite. Serve this alongside an entree of grilled or fried fish or your favorite steak or chicken recipe. Lean into the Southern flair by pairing this with catfish and a small bowl of cheese grits.
You can also make your swamp cabbage the main entree of your mealtime and make complementary sides, such as creamy mashed potatoes or a batch of baked beans. Fresh cornbread or garlic bread would also be an excellent choice, particularly for dipping into the broth of your swamp cabbage to soak up all the goodness. Its name may be swampy, but the taste will definitely satisfy.