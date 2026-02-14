Giada De Laurentiis Crowns Mashed Potatoes In This Salty Italian Meat

Pulling from her heritage, Giada De Laurentiis elevates classic dishes with a taste of Italy. One of her approaches to making mashed potatoes is a perfect example. As shared with Us Weekly, De Laurentiis encourages home chefs to top mashed potatoes with crispy pieces of prosciutto. The subtle move elevates what could be a forgettable side dish into something you'll want to serve again and again.

"I think everybody across the board loves mashed potatoes," De Laurentiis said. "The sweet potato adds a nice texture and sweet flavor and the crispy prosciutto gives it a great salty bite."

The combination of soft potatoes crowned with pieces of savory, crispy meat is the kind of mouthful that pairs well with both hearty proteins and lighter sides. Prosciutto, Italian dry-cured ham, may be more commonly seen set out on charcuterie plates, but when fried in a pan or baked in an oven, the crispy pieces resemble bits of bacon that can add not only texture but also drool-inducing fat to starchy recipes known for comfort. You won't need to add additional oil when heating up fatty pieces of prosciutto. Once the pieces have crisped, set them onto a paper towel to dry before adding them to plates of potatoes.