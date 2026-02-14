Fix Stinky Food Containers With This Cheap Pantry Staple (It's Not Baking Soda)

Plastic food containers are both cheap and convenient these days, offering cheap and simple storage solutions for leftovers in your fridge or dry items in the pantry. But they're not without their problems. Apart from figuring out how to organize those pesky plastic lids, the containers themselves may end up holding onto old food odors that make them unappealing to keep using. The smell is not always easy to clean out with simple soap and water. However, there is an effective fix you may have never even heard of before: using the water leftover from rinsing your rice.

To start with, if you haven't been rinsing your rice before cooking, you should be doing that. Rinsing rice gets rid of extra starch and any other debris. Rinsing also ensures your rice doesn't stick together when it's done cooking. If you're making sticky rice or risotto, then this isn't necessary, but for a nice, fluffy rice, rinsing is key. Normally, that water just goes right down the drain. However, that starchy water is slightly acidic and abrasive, which means it has some impeccable cleaning qualities for common problems around the house.

Think of rice water like a diluted version of vinegar and baking soda. It can tackle a lot of the same cleaning tasks. If you let it soak in one of your used food storage containers for 30 minutes and then finish cleaning it out with soap and water, it should remove any residual odor.