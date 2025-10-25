Don't Toss That Rice Water — Your Plants Will Love It

There is plenty of debate among home cooks as to whether or not you need to rinse rice before cooking, but one thing is for sure: If you are on team rinse, don't throw out the water. Instead, save it to fertilize your plants.

Rinsing is done to remove excess starch that can lead to gloopy rice when cooked, but it's this starch that can boost plant growth. In this water you'll also find plenty of nutrients that are used in commercial fertilizers, in particular nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium.

Next time you cook rice, rinse the grains in a container rather than a mesh sieve. Pour off the cloudy water as you go, setting this aside as your fertilizer. Continue to add fresh water and rinse until clear. This water can be applied directly to plants, but no more than once a month. A buildup of starch in the soil can attract pests as well as lead to bacterial growth or mold.

Starchy rice water can be beneficial for most indoor plants including ferns, spider plants, and pothos, but be aware of the risk of overwatering when using it on succulents. In a kitchen garden, rice water can increase fruit growth for edible plants such as tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants.

While some plants benefit more than others from saving rice water, the only instance where it should really not be used is when growing with any kind of aquaponic or hydroponic system. As well as promoting bacterial growth, the starch may also cause malfunctions in the system.