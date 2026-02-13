Can You Make An Amazon Return At Whole Foods?

For the many thousands of Amazon shoppers who return items that don't meet their expectations, arrive damaged, or no longer fit their needs, there's some good news. If you live in one of the many states that has a Whole Foods Market store, you can easily drop off the return item right inside. That saves you the headache of hunting for a printer (or using up all your precious ink), raking through drawers for packaging tape, or finding a box, given that many folks break down and recycle boxes before realizing the goods inside are destined for return passage.

Amazon offers several drop-off points for returns, including retailers such as Staples, The UPS Store, Kohl's, and others, depending on where you live. But returning items at Whole Foods is a pretty seamless experience, especially given the solid relationship formed when Amazon purchased Whole Foods Market in 2017, for a jaw-dropping $13.7 billion.

Once you enter a Whole Foods store, you'll be heading to either a dedicated Amazon counter, the Whole Foods customer service counter, or a self-service Amazon kiosk. Again, this depends on location. The most important thing to know ahead of time is that you can't just show up with the item — you'll need to initiate the product return on the Amazon website. It's known as the Amazon's Online Return Center, but that sounds much more complicated than it actually is. Here's a look at how the process unfolds.