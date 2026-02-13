The Interesting Reasons To-Go Coffee Cups Have That Extra Teeny Hole

Starbucks alone goes through about 7 billion disposable cups every year, according to CNBC. Every one of its hot beverage cups has a tiny little hole in the top that most of us never think twice about. Despite what you may have heard, that little hole on your to-go coffee cup lid is not just a product of manufacturing, nor is it there to let you experience aromas better — but it's not useless either. In fact, this design feature has several important functions that allow you to enjoy your coffee safely and conveniently.

First and foremost, that small hole allows steam to escape. If a lid is fully sealed right after the cup is filled, steam can gather inside. Under the right conditions, that could build enough pressure to pop the lid off and result in a nasty burn. Letting a tiny bit of steam escape instead makes that pressure build up less likely to happen.

The other benefit of that hole relates to a balance of pressure and airflow while drinking. Some readers may remember those vintage soda cans with two press button holes on the top that needed to be pushed in by hand. One hole was for designed for drinking, while the other performed the same function as a tiny coffee lid hole. Without proper airflow, liquid doesn't pour out smoothly and causes pressure to build. When you stop drinking and remove your mouth, airflow returns and relieves pressure, which can cause liquid to rush toward the opening and spill in the absence of this extra hole.