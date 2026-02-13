Do Pickles Really Need To Be Refrigerated?

Food storage rules can be more complicated than you think, and not paying attention to details can put you in a pickle — literally. As a preserved food, you may think cucumber pickles can be left at room temperature for as long as you like, but think again. To avoid winding up with off-tasting pickles that spoil or make you sick, stick them in the fridge immediately after opening.

Different types of pickles may have different shelf lives, especially when it comes to canned pickles versus "fridge" pickles. Canned pickles, like the kind you buy at the store, have gone through a water bath sterilization and canning process to make them sterile and shelf-stable while sealed. To save space, this is one food you shouldn't refrigerate, as these pickles can sit out at room temperature for up to a year past the "use by" date. They'll taste best when eaten within a year of buying (or canning, if you preserve your own pickles), but they remain safe to enjoy for longer.

As soon as you pop the seal on the jar, however, the clock starts ticking. You can store an opened jar of pickles on the counter for two hours max, and even within this period, they may lose some of their crunch. After that, you must refrigerate them to ensure no harmful bacteria or mold grows. An open jar of pickles will last in the refrigerator for about three months before degrading in quality and eventually spoiling.