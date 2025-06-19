Here's How Long An Open Jar Of Pickles Will Last In The Refrigerator

Whether you like them sweet or spicy, tangy or riddled with umami, there's a pickle variety for everyone. Even if you're not a fan, chances are that there's still a jar of pickles nestled somewhere in your fridge to appease the pickle people in your life who just can't get enough of garlicky gherkins, herby dill spears, bread and butter chips, or otherwise. In either case, it's worth remembering that pickles, like many other foods, will eventually go bad. The good news, however, is that when opened jars are kept in the fridge, spoilage isn't likely to happen for at least a few months.

Abiding by the expiration date listed on the jar can prove helpful when determining the shelf life of pickles. But this date usually sheds light on how long tart and tangy spears will last prior to opening. As soon as the lid has been removed and spears have been plucked from their brine, "best before" dates are no longer as reliable due to a range of external factors that affect the pickle experience, prompting bacterial growth and impacting quality. While the acidic brine does help preserve pickles for longer, the USDA reports that opened jars will only keep for about 3 months in the fridge before they begin to experience signs of degradation. That said, this timeline applies to jars of store-bought pickles as well as (correctly) canned pickles, rather than unpasteurized or quick pickles that keep for a fraction of that time.