We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We get it. When dinnertime strikes on a weeknight, busy home cooks don't always have hours to devote to building a slow-and-low stock. Convenient, ready-to-pour broth may save time, but it also made our overpriced roundup of six common store-bought foods that frugal shoppers always avoid. Beyond picking your pocket, it also costs your meal major dimensionality.

Making homemade stock isn't just a sustainable exercise in zero-waste cooking; it's also (basically) free. By stashing stray vegetable odds and ends in a resealable gallon bag in the freezer, when stock o'clock strikes, home cooks will already have everything they need on hand. From onion scraps to bits of shallots, celery, carrots, leeks, mushrooms, herb stems, and even peels and roots, you can toss it all in the bag, and (later) into the stock pot. Pro tip: If your finished stock is feeling a little "blah," just add Tasting Table's tried-and-true aromatic stock-saver trio: Ginger, garlic, and scallion (you can thank us later).

Prefer a meaty broth? Freeze the marrow-packed beef bones, picked-clean wings, or whole chicken carcass from a dinner you've already eaten. Then, later on, just set the heat to low and step away while that simmering stock transforms into something magical. The rich, flavorful collagen gelatin in those bones releases into the cooking liquid, creating both a robust depth of flavor and a full-bodied texture. Opting for the homemade route also allows greater control over the tasting profile, skipping additives and excess sodium while retaining precious nutrients.