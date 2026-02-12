Never Make Boring Pancakes Again — Just Add One Colorful Plant-Based Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Step aside, IHOP. With the help of one superfood ingredient, your at-home hotcakes game is about to get a playful makeover. Enter: blue spirulina powder. If you've never worked with it before, blue spirulina is the phycocyanin pigment extracted from blue-green algae. This natural pigment imparts a bright blue hue when mixed into foodstuffs. Thanks to the phycocyanin it contains, spirulina powder has emerged as a fixture in health food stores and at smoothie counters across the country. But it can also make for some fun, highly Instagrammable pancakes, which are sure to please foodies of all ages at the breakfast table. Also, since this vibrant, natural alternative to artificial food colorants is totally plant based, it can be used in vegan pancake recipes.

In small amounts, the ingredient's taste is so mild as to be nearly imperceptible. If any trace of blue spirulina's flavor does peep through, however, don't worry — its earthy, subtly sweet tasting profile makes a natural complement to pancakes. To incorporate it, simply whisk a scoop of the powder into the dry ingredients of your go-to pancake recipe's batter. 1 to 2 teaspoons of spirulina (depending on your desired opacity of pigmentation) is enough to dye roughly nine pancakes. Then, scoop and pan-fry your bright blue batter in a buttered skillet as normal. This pancake superstar ingredient can be found from a variety of online retailers. The organic blue spirulina powder by Micro Ingredients, for instance, is currently $19.95 per 30-gram bag on Amazon.