The Starbucks Food Order That's A Hidden Gem For Protein

Starbucks is known for espressos and seasonal lattes, but scroll past those and you'll find Starbucks pastries and finger foods worth your attention. Yes, the bottom of the menu is where the real gems hide, and if you've never glanced at the food options before, there's good stuff in there. For example, say you've been watching your macros and are looking for something to boost your protein intake. Try the Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap. At 27 grams of protein per serving, this hearty wrap might just be your best help yet in hitting your daily goal.

In a soft-flour tortilla wrap is a rich filling made from cage-free scrambled eggs; crisp, double-smoked bacon; pork sausage; melted Cheddar cheese; and potatoes — any one of these is sure to fill you up for the day ahead. Outside of the high protein amount, another awesome thing about this wrap is how nicely it's balanced between satisfying hunger and keeping you energized through the morning — all for 640 calories. So whether you're looking for a quick eat before heading to the office or need to refuel before the gym, this little-known Starbucks gem has you covered.