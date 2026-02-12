The Starbucks Food Order That's A Hidden Gem For Protein
Starbucks is known for espressos and seasonal lattes, but scroll past those and you'll find Starbucks pastries and finger foods worth your attention. Yes, the bottom of the menu is where the real gems hide, and if you've never glanced at the food options before, there's good stuff in there. For example, say you've been watching your macros and are looking for something to boost your protein intake. Try the Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap. At 27 grams of protein per serving, this hearty wrap might just be your best help yet in hitting your daily goal.
In a soft-flour tortilla wrap is a rich filling made from cage-free scrambled eggs; crisp, double-smoked bacon; pork sausage; melted Cheddar cheese; and potatoes — any one of these is sure to fill you up for the day ahead. Outside of the high protein amount, another awesome thing about this wrap is how nicely it's balanced between satisfying hunger and keeping you energized through the morning — all for 640 calories. So whether you're looking for a quick eat before heading to the office or need to refuel before the gym, this little-known Starbucks gem has you covered.
Couldn't find it? Here are some high-protein alts
It's one of the best protein choices available, but not your only one. The Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich packs 21 grams of protein — marginally behind our wrap — and makes an excellent substitute when stocks run low. Want something lighter? The Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap delivers 20 grams of protein for just 290 calories — a solid choice if you're being more mindful with your calories.
The Egg Bites scattered throughout Starbucks' menu offer surprising value in compact packages. Depending on the variety, they pack anywhere from 13 to 23 grams of protein, with the Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper option being particularly popular for its minimal calorie footprint.
And last but not least, if you want to get maximum protein for your money, there's always Starbucks' Protein Boxes. True to their name, they feature hard-boiled eggs, cheese, nuts, and other toppings. You can easily get 20 to 22 grams of protein alongside fresh produce and whole grains in one grab-and-go box.