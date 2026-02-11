Trader Joe's Worst Pre-Made Wrap Is A Total Ratio Disaster

Trader Joe's is known for many things — its quirky lineup of snack foods, frozen meals, and its grab-and-go section. The latter surely deserves a bit more attention. Hungry shoppers can simply walk to the prepared foods section, grab an item to help them fuel up in between errands or for lunch, and head directly to the cash registers to get their fix — no aimless wandering required.

Among the prepared food options are an impressive lineup of sandwiches and wraps. To decide which of these items was most worth buying, we sent our taster to sample nine different options and rank them from worst to best based on the quality and quantity of the filling and breading, and how satisfying each one was overall. While some options soared, others sank; chief among the ones worth skipping was the Spicy Lentil Wrap.

One of our taster's biggest complaints about it was that the ratio of filling to wrap was decidedly off. This wrap's spiciness (if it was there at all) was nullified by the amount of wrap in each bite. The taster noted that the tahini sauce on the side was the primary engine for spice, but it wasn't enough to save this wrap from the bottom of the prepared foods pile.