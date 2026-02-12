The Absolute Best Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table Frozen Food Is Restaurant-Worthy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Joanna Gaines is arguably most well-known for her TV show "Fixer Upper," her interior design background, and her line of home goods, which is why you may be surprised to hear that she also sells frozen baked goods. Exclusively available at Target under the Magnolia Table label, these frozen items are also inspired by her modern farmhouse aesthetic, cookbooks, and overall Southern vibe. We wanted to see which of these frozen items were worth buying, so we had our taster sample all of its frozen options and rank them based on factors such as taste and texture.

While some of the treats were rather boring and otherwise unremarkable, one item stood out from the rest: Jo's Buttermilk Biscuits. The box of six biscuits, sold for $9.99, baked up well, with clear layers of what our taster thought was laminated dough. They remarked that the biscuits resembled their grandmother's angel biscuits — fluffy, pillowy creations that get their rise from a trio of leavening agents: baking soda, baking powder, and yeast. These frozen biscuits were on par with what you would expect from a Southern restaurant — and what more could you want from store-bought biscuits? "If Joanna Gaines were not famous for anything other than these biscuits, it would still be well deserved," our taster said.