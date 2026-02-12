The Absolute Best Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table Frozen Food Is Restaurant-Worthy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Joanna Gaines is arguably most well-known for her TV show "Fixer Upper," her interior design background, and her line of home goods, which is why you may be surprised to hear that she also sells frozen baked goods. Exclusively available at Target under the Magnolia Table label, these frozen items are also inspired by her modern farmhouse aesthetic, cookbooks, and overall Southern vibe. We wanted to see which of these frozen items were worth buying, so we had our taster sample all of its frozen options and rank them based on factors such as taste and texture.
While some of the treats were rather boring and otherwise unremarkable, one item stood out from the rest: Jo's Buttermilk Biscuits. The box of six biscuits, sold for $9.99, baked up well, with clear layers of what our taster thought was laminated dough. They remarked that the biscuits resembled their grandmother's angel biscuits — fluffy, pillowy creations that get their rise from a trio of leavening agents: baking soda, baking powder, and yeast. These frozen biscuits were on par with what you would expect from a Southern restaurant — and what more could you want from store-bought biscuits? "If Joanna Gaines were not famous for anything other than these biscuits, it would still be well deserved," our taster said.
Homemade-quality biscuits in a box
Our reviewer wasn't the only person that was smitten with these fluffy, buttery, and well-made frozen biscuits. One reviewer reported that these biscuits were "better than Pillsbury," and boasted both an excellent texture and flavor. Another shared that they served these biscuits with sausage gravy and thought they were excellent. "Everybody kept asking where I got the recipe and how I made it...they thought that I made biscuits from scratch...I didn't say a word," they said. Being able to pass something off as homemade may just be the highest praise there is.
The packaging recommends serving these biscuits topped with melted butter and flaky salt, though those are far from the only accompaniments that could be used. Our taster recommended jam (a fruity strawberry recipe would complement the buttery richness well), though you could also repurpose these biscuits for other dishes as well, like for mini breakfast sandwich sliders. Regardless of how you like to eat them, you're going to be wishing you bought more than one box.