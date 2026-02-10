If You Spot This Bar Glass Red Flag At A Brewery, Get Out Fast

There are over 9,000 breweries in the United States today. So, how do you know which ones you should frequent? The beer obviously has to be good, and you want a nice atmosphere plus any number of extras like events or food trucks. But there are also things you don't want to find that could help narrow down your choices. Certain red flags at breweries should send you running — away from dirty taprooms or breweries with offensive beer names and toward the breweries doing everything right. One of the biggest, most important warning signs is dirty glassware.

The fact that there are different types of beer glassware signals what a crucial part of the beer-drinking experience it is. Sizes correlate to the alcohol levels of different beers, and shapes evolve out of beer styles' cultural histories and help support aroma-packed foam. But just as easily as glassware can enhance beer, it can ruin it. Most simply and perhaps most disgustingly, dirty glassware harbors bacteria — likely not dangerous enough to pose serious health risks, but that could cause stomach aches and definitely not taste good.

Residue in general could create off-flavors, and grease or oils left on glassware cause the beer's carbonation to dissipate. That means flat beer, with no lovely foam full of aromas. So, not only is dirty glassware a sign you're about to get a bad beer, but it also poses a concerning question: If a brewery isn't even cleaning its glassware, what else are they neglecting?