The Red Lobster Secret Menu Hack For Better Garlic Shrimp Scampi
Red Lobster's Garlic Shrimp Scampi is a favorite of many customers, with fans on Reddit proclaiming that it "slaps" and is "sooo goood!!" It's also decently priced. But what if we told you it gets even better? We have a secret menu hack at Red Lobster that you should try, and it involves turning that standard order of Garlic Shrimp Scampi (which comes baked in a garlic sauce and served with a wedge of lemon) into a gluten-free dish. While this hack may sound like too simple of a change, the gluten-free version of Garlic Shrimp Scampi may actually be better.
According to some customers, the gluten-free option has an even butterier flavor than its standard counterpart, which makes it all the richer in taste. Plenty of sufferers of celiac disease have lauded Red Lobster's Garlic Shrimp Scampi as a go-to dish on its gluten-free menu. Commenters on Find Me Gluten-Free have noted that it "tasted great," describing the dish as both "delicious" and "amazing." But you don't have to adhere to a gluten-free diet to enjoy the Red Lobster menu item.
Red Lobster's gluten-free Garlic Shrimp Scampi is a bit of a mystery
Now, you may be wondering what ingredient in Red Lobster's Garlic Shrimp Scampi contains gluten in the first place. On the surface, the answer to that question appears to be nothing. In fact, the chain's allergy guide confirms that there is no gluten identified within the ingredients. However, it is noted that there is a risk of potential contamination due to how (or likely where) the dish is cooked. This would indicate that when requesting it to be made gluten-free, it is somehow cooked differently, whether that be with more or fewer ingredients or in different cookware.
It's hard to say where the extra buttery taste comes from when it comes to gluten-free Red Lobster's Garlic Shrimp Scampi. Still, a hack that results in more flavor is certainly worth trying on your next visit. But whatever you do, be sure to steer clear of the 12 items you should think twice about ordering from Red Lobster and try pairing your chosen meal with one of the chain's best cocktails.