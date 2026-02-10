The Red Lobster Secret Menu Hack For Better Garlic Shrimp Scampi

Red Lobster's Garlic Shrimp Scampi is a favorite of many customers, with fans on Reddit proclaiming that it "slaps" and is "sooo goood!!" It's also decently priced. But what if we told you it gets even better? We have a secret menu hack at Red Lobster that you should try, and it involves turning that standard order of Garlic Shrimp Scampi (which comes baked in a garlic sauce and served with a wedge of lemon) into a gluten-free dish. While this hack may sound like too simple of a change, the gluten-free version of Garlic Shrimp Scampi may actually be better.

According to some customers, the gluten-free option has an even butterier flavor than its standard counterpart, which makes it all the richer in taste. Plenty of sufferers of celiac disease have lauded Red Lobster's Garlic Shrimp Scampi as a go-to dish on its gluten-free menu. Commenters on Find Me Gluten-Free have noted that it "tasted great," describing the dish as both "delicious" and "amazing." But you don't have to adhere to a gluten-free diet to enjoy the Red Lobster menu item.