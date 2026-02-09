One Of Chicago's Beloved Pizza Creations Is Nearly Impossible To Find Anywhere Else

Chicago has a reputation as one of the best food cities in America, but despite the city's well-documented love of local favorites like deep-dish and Italian beef, there is a "pizza" specialty there that many people don't know about. Pizza is in quotes there because even compared to the unusual deep-dish offerings, this snack stretches the definition of the word and isn't even on the menu at most Windy City pizza joins. Instead, it's a staple of hot dog stands and local fast food joints. It's been overshadowed for years by foods more stereotypically associated with Chicago, but if you live outside the area, it's time you were introduced to the pizza puff.

Unlike hot dogs or even deep-dish, pizza puffs are rarely seen on menus outside of the Chicagoland area, but for the uninitiated they are comparable to a Hot Pocket or an oversized Totino's Pizza Roll. Yet even those related foods don't quite do it justice. There are similar fillings, sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, peppers, or pepperoni, but the exterior is crispy and flaky in a way those relatives aren't. In fact, the best comparison is probably a pizza-filled chimichanga, because pizza puffs are actually made by wrapping the filling in a tortilla and then deep frying.

Despite being quite heavy, they are typically listed as sides on local menus. While Totino's did beat them to the punch by several years, pizza puffs are a Chicago original created to serve a very specific kind of local clientele.