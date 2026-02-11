9 Bedtime Snacks Nutritionists Actually Recommend

Late-night snacking has had a bad rap for a long time. When pop culture takes a stab at this (very) human thing, it often portrays the scene as pernicious or, at best, distasteful. Combine that with regular condemnation by diet culture and accusatory media headlines that frame after-dinner eating as a moral failing, and it's easy to see why most of us want to steer clear. But evening eating habits aren't sinful or gluttonous. Nor are they always harmful. In fact, sometimes having a snack before bed can offer big benefits for how we sleep.

As in all of life, there are, of course, some caveats. Unattentive consumption of extra sugary or salty things may take the grumble from your belly, but they won't leave you nourished or set you up for a successful night's rest. Instead, the best bedtime snacks strike a careful balance. They're satisfying without overstimulating, fulfilling, but not heavy. If you're someone working a late job schedule or are simply just trying to stop feeling hungry before you sleep, there are copious foods that contain ideal nutrients for promoting relaxation, stabilizing blood sugar, and even encouraging the production of sleep-healthy hormones.

Whether your goal is better sleep, improved digestion, or simply fostering a different relationship with nighttime eating, your choice in pre-bed snacks will make the difference. To help make that choice a bit more peaceful, we asked several nutritional experts what they recommend as the best snacks to have before bed. Collectively, our experts agree that protein and carb-based pairings, along with those rich in sleep-supporting compounds like magnesium, melatonin, and tryptophan, are the bedtime snacks that dreams are made of.