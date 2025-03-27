This One Simple Tip Transforms Store-Bought Paneer Into A Soft Creamy Delight

To soak the cheese, first cut your block of paneer into one-inch thick cubes (or whatever shape your recipe requires). This creates more surface area for the water to engage with the cheese. Then pop your cubes into a bowl of hot water, around 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Let it enjoy a good soak for 5 to 10 minutes, then drain your cheese and lightly pat off excess liquid. You don't want to leave it for more than 10 minutes because the proteins will start to break down too much, and you'll lose the lovely texture as well as some of the flavor.

Now your paneer is ready for action. Traditionally, paneer is associated with Asian dishes, from Indian curries like paneer tikka masala, to Pakistani dishes like a straightforward palak paneer and can be added as it is. But it can also be pre-cooked to get a crisper coating. One method is to start by marinating paneer in spices before shallow frying. Or create a simple dish of paneer fingers, by mixing a paste of spices, garam masala, and tahini and garlic pastes, then heating a little mustard oil in a pan until it's very hot and cooking the paneer sticks in the pan. Allow them to cook for 2 to 3 minutes, then flip them over.

Alternatively, grate your soaked paneer and mix it with onion, tomato and spices to make a paneer bhurji — similar to scrambled eggs (think scrambled tofu). You can also go a little lighter and make a paneer salad, mixing chickpeas, cucumber, bell peppers, onions, mango, cilantro, and roasted cashew nuts with your paneer. You can use the cheese cooked or uncooked. Then top it with a spicy vinaigrette dressing made from avo oil, lemon juice, cumin, ginger, honey, chaat masala — and if you're feeling a bit spicy, a sprinkle of chilli flakes.