Does Target Still Have Cafes? (And Not Just A Starbucks)

In the 1990s, Target opened its first in-store Food Avenue dining areas, offering hot snacks and cold drinks that customers could enjoy while taking a break from shopping. In 1999, the company embarked on its collaboration with Starbucks, opening cafes in select U.S. Target stores. This partnership expanded in 2002 with the pledge to include Starbucks cafes in all new Target stores. Unfortunately, this marked the beginning of the end of its own food court, and the majority were fully phased out as stores were remodeled. However, as of 2025, some Food Avenue Target cafes may still be operational.

In a post to r/Target asking if any of these cafes were still open, commenters indicated that many Target locations in the U.S. still have them, and some even have a Starbucks location as well. They noted that the Target cafes of today are primarily self-service cafes that offer Pizza Hut pizzas, breadsticks, popcorn, and fries. Unfortunately, the Target website doesn't differentiate between these stores on its website, and when you search for locations, the filter options don't include selections for a Food Avenue Express. However, you can still find nutritional information for food court menu items on the site.

The locations Redditors indicated were still open were located in Target stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Because this information is from 2025 and Target has big changes planned for 2026, it's not clear how many of these locations will remain in operation.