Raising Cane's has a small but mighty menu, with limited room for customization or flavor changes. The menu features signature chicken tenders, marinated and hand-dipped and breaded to order, along with crinkle-cut fries, a creamy coleslaw made from cabbage and carrots, and thick Texas toast slices, brushed with garlic butter and grilled on a flat top. The main sauce served for dipping is the signature Cane's Sauce, the recipe for which is secret, but the internet speculates that it's a blend of mayo, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and spices. The sauce is tangy and creamy, but doesn't offer much in the way of heat for those who like spicy chicken tenders. But thankfully, you can ask for some free packets of Louisiana hot sauce to make your own spicy tenders on site.

There are plenty of facts about Raising Caine's every fried chicken enthusiast should know, but unfortunately, few secret or off-menu items are available to order. If you're looking for spicy tenders, the trick is to ask for a handful of Raising Cane's hot sauce packets and an extra cup, and make sure you get the lid to go with the cup as well. Once you've received your order, place a couple of the chicken tenders in the empty cup, and pour at least two packets of the Louisiana hot sauce on top of the tenders into the cup. Secure the lid onto the cup, then, holding the lid in place with your hand, shake the tenders around in the cup until they are fully coated in the spicy red sauce.