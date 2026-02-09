The Gourmet Food Truck With The Most Colorful Grilled Cheese Sandwiches We've Ever Seen
Grilled cheese is one of the most comforting dishes imaginable. With its ooey-gooey perfectly melty center and toasty but soft casing, it's perfect in its simplicity. It's equally good paired with a traditional tomato soup or taken to the next level with fun add-ins like ham, pickles, apples, or spinach. Upgrading grilled cheese sandwiches is nothing new, but a bistro in Honolulu, Hawaii, takes things a step further, serving up brightly colored grilled cheeses to the masses.
Specializing in gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, Honolulu Bistro prides itself on cooking up fresh meals built with quality ingredients, and after seeing success at its Ala Moana Center storefront, it hit the road with a food truck in Waikiki.
In addition to more traditional options like The Pesto, which features mozzarella, spinach, sun-dried tomato, and pesto, and The Chipotle Chicken, which is packed with American cheese, buffalo chicken, caramelized onions, and a chipotle butter glaze, Honolulu Bistro serves up the Da Aloha. And, oh, what a sight it is to see.
With rainbow-colored mozzarella cheese between two jumbo pieces of white garlic bread, which have been topped with a garlic butter glaze, the cheese pull on this gourmet sandwich reveals a gorgeous display of red, orange, yellow, green, and blue. Although no additional protein is included, you can add pastrami for $4, corn beef for $3, or chicken or turkey for $2. You can also include pesto or chipotle butter for $2.
What customers say about the Da Aloha and how it came about
On Instagram, fans of the Da Aloha have described the rainbow concoction as the "very best" and said it "tastes as good as it looks." Others have revealed that the menu item is a favorite of their children due to its vibrant colors. On another Instagram post, which saw the Da Aloha paired with tomato soup, someone said it was the "best grilled cheese out there."
As for the inspiration behind the colorful sandwich, owner Andrew Ulu told Aloha State Daily that it was created to be representative of "Hawaiʻi being the 'Aloha State,' where, everywhere you turn, you see a rainbow."
Not only does Honolulu Bistro offer its customers a number of savory grilled cheese sandwiches, but it also has a lineup of sweet grilled cheeses, including its Nutella Fluff and Nutella Banana renditions and a couple of peanut butter and jelly-inspired sandwiches. It also has lattes and lemonades to pair with your dish of choice, whether at its restaurant or food truck.