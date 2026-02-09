The Gourmet Food Truck With The Most Colorful Grilled Cheese Sandwiches We've Ever Seen

Grilled cheese is one of the most comforting dishes imaginable. With its ooey-gooey perfectly melty center and toasty but soft casing, it's perfect in its simplicity. It's equally good paired with a traditional tomato soup or taken to the next level with fun add-ins like ham, pickles, apples, or spinach. Upgrading grilled cheese sandwiches is nothing new, but a bistro in Honolulu, Hawaii, takes things a step further, serving up brightly colored grilled cheeses to the masses.

Specializing in gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, Honolulu Bistro prides itself on cooking up fresh meals built with quality ingredients, and after seeing success at its Ala Moana Center storefront, it hit the road with a food truck in Waikiki.

In addition to more traditional options like The Pesto, which features mozzarella, spinach, sun-dried tomato, and pesto, and The Chipotle Chicken, which is packed with American cheese, buffalo chicken, caramelized onions, and a chipotle butter glaze, Honolulu Bistro serves up the Da Aloha. And, oh, what a sight it is to see.

With rainbow-colored mozzarella cheese between two jumbo pieces of white garlic bread, which have been topped with a garlic butter glaze, the cheese pull on this gourmet sandwich reveals a gorgeous display of red, orange, yellow, green, and blue. Although no additional protein is included, you can add pastrami for $4, corn beef for $3, or chicken or turkey for $2. You can also include pesto or chipotle butter for $2.