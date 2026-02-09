You're Just 3 Ingredients And 15 Minutes Away From Getting This Tasty Ham Steak On The Table

A good ham steak is rarely without its glaze. Otherwise, you might find yourself painstakingly slicing through dry meat, merely settling for its savory taste. It isn't until the glaze comes in that the simple base truly comes to life, earning its rightful spot at the center of the dining table. Luckily, ham steak glazes don't ask for much, only the right ingredients. With Tasting Table's 3-ingredient brown sugar ham steak recipe, you won't even have to run to the store to make dinner night feel like a feast. Everything you need for this dish is already in your kitchen.

Recipe developer Jennine Rye kept the recipe as accessible and easy as possible with only three key ingredients: brown sugar, Dijon mustard, and ham steaks, along with essentials like salt, pepper, and cooking oil. Once the ham has been adequately browned and taken off the heat, simmer the remaining things together to make a thick, glossy glaze. Then, return the ham steaks to the pan to coat them in that brown sugar mustard glaze. This entire process takes no more than 10 to 15 minutes.

It's almost unbelievable how flavorful this dish is for something that comes together so effortlessly. Described as "sweet, salty, and tangy," it's pure excitement in every bite. The brown sugar's caramelized sweetness cascades all over the salt-cured ham, striking an exquisite flavor contrast. Right underneath is peppery sharp Dijon mustard, cutting through all those rich, decadent notes. Tremendous flavor complexity without any kind of hassle: That's what you get with this dish.