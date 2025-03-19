How To Cook A Ham Steak In The Oven: The Best Temperature, Seasoning, And Cook Time
Ham steaks are relatively easy to pull off for any level of home cook. Typically, the best way to cook ham steaks to not dry them out is with a quick pan sear for just a few minutes. But that doesn't mean you can't cook them in the oven if that's your preferred technique. However, there are some important considerations for the temperature and seasoning. So to find out the best way to cook ham steak in the oven for a delicious dinner, Jay Craddick, executive chef at Humble Baron, has all of the answers.
Craddick says to start by preheating the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll still want to use the stovetop before you bake the ham steaks, so heat a cast-iron pan over medium-high heat to achieve a nice color on the outside. "Season ham steak with salt and pepper or your own flavor preference. Sear ham steak for about three to four minutes on each side," Craddick says. Then, you can finish them off in the oven on a baking sheet for 10 to 15 minutes, according to the chef. You'll want to adjust the cooking time according to the thickness of the ham steaks, but the meat will be ready when it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
More tips for baking ham steaks and ideal side pairings
Before you cook the ham steaks with his chef-approved tips, Jay Craddick has another important step: "Keep in mind to dry excess juice and water off before adding to the skillet." This will help give a nice crust on the outside of the ham steaks. And while you can keep it simple with salt and pepper per his advice, we have some other options too. Use a blend of standard spices like cayenne pepper for heat, garlic and onion powders, or paprika. Or take it up a notch and make a sweet-and-savory glaze with brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and maybe some herbs or garlic.
When your seasoned ham steaks come out of the oven, let them rest for a few minutes so that the juices redistribute and don't get wasted when you cut into the meat. To turn the ham steaks into a complete meal, try our creamy garlic mashed red potatoes recipe for a comforting meal. To contrast the richness of the ham with some vegetables, try citrus-roasted broccoli or our show-stopping dinner party salad. And if there are any leftover ham steaks, use them on sandwiches or rolls for the week's lunches.