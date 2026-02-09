Anthony Bourdain Sought Out This Popular American Fast Food Joint In Sri Lanka

Anthony Bourdain was always looking for the real deal. From hole-in-the-wall haunts to Bourdain's favorite street food, his travels were about the kinds of spots where locals would actually go to grab lunch. So, you might be surprised to learn that he once sought out some distinctly American fast food in Sri Lanka, and it involved more than a few buckets of the Colonel's famous fried chicken.

In an article for Food & Wine, Bourdain's assistant and "Appetites: A Cookbook" co-author, Laurie Woolever, recalled the chef and TV host furiously searching for a KFC that was close to their hotel. Even though there was an intense religious ceremony happening right outside their car, Bourdain apparently wanted to feed his crew after a long day of filming. With not much more than "a few handfuls of cooked rice available" during the shoot, he knew they were "hot, hungry, and very far from home." And Woolever said that meant they were ready to eat "some resolutely Western fast food chicken and biscuits."

The best part, though, was that everyone gathered on the hotel rooftop to eat while swapping funny stories from the road, and Bourdain appeared to be completely in his element amidst all the laughter and deep-fried food. "He looked relaxed, happy, and pleased to be feeding and entertaining his friends," as Woolever said. "This, too, was what it was like to eat and travel with Tony."