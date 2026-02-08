What To Know Before Going For A Refill On Your Drink At Buc-Ee's

Buc-ee's is known as one of the best gas stations and convenience stores you can stop at for snacks like beef jerky in 13 flavors (though there are some Buc-ee's foods you should avoid) and drinks, among other things. But if you're hoping to cut down on single-use waste by refilling your own washable, extra-large cup, you might be surprised by the questionable policy in place. As it stands, based on customers' experiences shared across the internet, it's more expensive to refill a reusable vessel than it is to buy Buc-ee's largest styrofoam cup.

If you bought the largest size styrofoam drink cup at the gas station, the price was about $1.09 at the end of December 2025, according to TikTok. While it appears the price of the largest styrofoam cup has increased to $1.19 in 2026, it's still quite a leap in price to simply use your own cup. The cost to refill your own washable cup was most recently listed as $1.99, according to Reddit. Earlier last year, it was just $1.19, according to TikTok in September 2025, and $1.29 according to Facebook in July 2025. While the price seems to be fluctuating quite a bit and possibly changing between locations or states, there's a larger issue when the price of a refill is more expensive than buying a single-use cup.