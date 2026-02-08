Culver's Crispy Chicken Sandwich Fillets Aren't Just Made Of Chicken — So What's The Rest Of It?

Talking bad about Culver's is an easy way to set the entire American Midwest against you. The famed burger- and cheese curd-slinger is hand downs one of the best Midwestern chain restaurants, and a point of pride for its home state of Wisconsin. But, as great as its food can be, Culver's is also a fast food restaurant that doesn't use 100% chicken — specifically in its crispy chicken fillets.

These breaded chicken patties are used in Culver's classic crispy chicken sandwich, as well as the spicy version. Both sandwiches are advertised as being "made with 100% whole white meat chicken breast." However, looking at the ingredient list reveals some surprises. The chicken patty contains rib meat in addition to breast meat, as well as hydrolyzed soy and corn proteins. In other words, it's not purely chicken breast beneath that crispy coating.

The most prevalent ingredients on the list after the meat are water and seasonings, which might mean the chicken fillet has been "plumped." Plumping is a common food industry practice in which meat is injected with a solution of water, salt, and optional ingredients, such as flavorings. This can make chicken juicier and more tender, though the solution may also water down the flavor. However, this is likely unnoticeable in Culver's chicken patty due to the breading and other sandwich ingredients. But what about those mysterious hydrolyzed proteins? What purpose do they serve?