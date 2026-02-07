Bobby Flay's Spice Advice Every Home Cook Should Hear

When Bobby Flay offers advice on food, it pays to listen. With more than 40 years of experience as a chef, nearly 30 years spent on the Food Network, and a seemingly countless list of restaurants to his name, the man knows what he's talking about. Despite this range of culinary pursuits, his plea to home cooks is quite simple: Clean out your pantry, and keep an eye on your spices.

On an episode of the podcast "All on the Table with Katy Lee Biegel," Flay discussed what a skill it can be to make meals from key pantry staples. The caveat of course is that the ingredients must still be worth using. "People don't take care of their spices," he warned. "It's not that they go off, they just lose all of their flavor."

Videos of the celebrity chef's pantry have gone viral, with viewers perhaps hoping to glimpse some secret to amazing meals. But Bobby Flay's pantry essentials are all simple ones, and he explains that he often turns to rice or pasta dishes for easy pantry meals. Spaghetti with a jar of pasta sauce (Flay prefers the Mutti brand) can be ready in minutes, which he enhances with herbs and spices such as basil, oregano, and Calabrian chilies or crushed red peppers.