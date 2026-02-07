The Best Way To Heat Water For Drinking (Yes, There's A Right Way)

If you're heating a large quantity of water for cooking purposes, your options are fairly limited to pots and pans. On the other hand, if you're only heating a small amount of water for tea, coffee, or just plain hot water, your options expand to all sorts of techniques. It might sound redundant, but there actually is a right way of heating water for drinking, and the answer is a teatime favorite: the kettle.

A kettle heats water entirely different than, say, the microwave, because it uses convection heating, which in turn provides a more even temperature throughout the beverage. When a kettle is placed on the stove, the heating elements first heat the water molecules at the bottom, which become less dense and float to the top, dropping cooler water molecules to the bottom until they too heat and rise to the surface. This provides more evenly heated water.

On the other hand, a microwave is almost the opposite, wherein the water molecules are bombarded with electromagnetic waves until they vibrate. This changes the temperature of the liquid, but it doesn't circulate the water the way that convection heating does. This means that the water molecules at the top of the beverage will be hotter than those at the bottom, which is the biggest difference between boiling water and microwaving it.