Turn The Tables And Have Dinner For Breakfast With This Genius Swap

There's little more wholesome goodness to make your evening complete than a meal of breakfast for dinner. Switching up the timing of serving your favorite dishes can be a delightful way of keeping things interesting and allowing for plenty of creativity in the kitchen. If you've been curious about how to further turn breakfast for dinner on its head, simply swap in dinner for breakfast with a hearty batch of fried rice that's guaranteed to start your day off on the right foot.

Because fried rice already contains scrambled eggs, vegetables, and usually meat, you can customize your dinner-inspired dish with all the breakfast staples you enjoy most. For example, use the residual grease from frying up bacon or sausage as the base fat in which to fry your vegetables and cooked rice. Add a portion of butter or olive oil to the mix as needed. Additionally, you can turn the batch of rice into a savory waffle for a unique way to liven up your breakfast.

Cooked ground sausage, crispy bacon, or even pieces of ham can all make an excellent addition of meat to your fried rice. Though not specifically a breakfast food, you can always bulk up your fried rice with a budget-friendly shortcut of hot dogs. Fry up a side of hash browns to serve on the side of your breakfast rice, or stir it into the mix to make it more filling. The options are limitless for turning your dinner into an unbeatable breakfast.