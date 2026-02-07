Turn The Tables And Have Dinner For Breakfast With This Genius Swap
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's little more wholesome goodness to make your evening complete than a meal of breakfast for dinner. Switching up the timing of serving your favorite dishes can be a delightful way of keeping things interesting and allowing for plenty of creativity in the kitchen. If you've been curious about how to further turn breakfast for dinner on its head, simply swap in dinner for breakfast with a hearty batch of fried rice that's guaranteed to start your day off on the right foot.
Because fried rice already contains scrambled eggs, vegetables, and usually meat, you can customize your dinner-inspired dish with all the breakfast staples you enjoy most. For example, use the residual grease from frying up bacon or sausage as the base fat in which to fry your vegetables and cooked rice. Add a portion of butter or olive oil to the mix as needed. Additionally, you can turn the batch of rice into a savory waffle for a unique way to liven up your breakfast.
Cooked ground sausage, crispy bacon, or even pieces of ham can all make an excellent addition of meat to your fried rice. Though not specifically a breakfast food, you can always bulk up your fried rice with a budget-friendly shortcut of hot dogs. Fry up a side of hash browns to serve on the side of your breakfast rice, or stir it into the mix to make it more filling. The options are limitless for turning your dinner into an unbeatable breakfast.
Creative ideas for breakfast fried rice
Mixing up breakfast foods and fried rice ensures there's something to satisfy just about any appetite. The taste and texture will still be reminiscent of a typical fried rice, but with the inclusion of some familiar morning foods. If you prefer a more vegetable-rich start to the day, try a recipe for fried rice with pickled carrots and mustard greens to which you can add a fried egg on top with a side of toast.
For fans of Spam, this is an excellent addition to any fried rice, be it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Fry it up and include it in your rice along with sauteed mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, and baby corn. Similarly, you can make a vegetarian or vegan-friendly fried rice using plant-based butter, egg replacements, and proteins such as tofu or tempeh. Add tamari or coconut liquid aminos for flavor and a dash of nutritional yeast for extra protein.
Truly, breakfast is a state of mind. Whether you're having dinner for breakfast or breakfast for dinner, the most important thing is to make the most of your meal. While the process of preparing fried rice is fairly straightforward, having fun with your choice of complementary ingredients is key. Mix up American breakfast favorites with flavors inspired by different global cuisines for a unique and unforgettable meal.