This '50s Italian Deli In Los Angeles Still Makes The Sandwich It Opened With

Some Los Angeles delis have fed generations, serving up both memories and comforting meals to locals. One such Italian deli, Giuliano's Delicatessen in Gardena, is a family-run institution that Frances and Gaetano Giuliano began in 1952. The idea was to provide a taste of classic Italian fare to southern Californians, but at the time, only one item was on the menu: a sandwich. Now, more than 70 years later, the sandwich continues to win over the hearts and stomachs of customers.

Made on a pillowy French roll packed with mortadella, capicola, provolone, and pepperoncini, the torpedo sandwich is sold pre-wrapped in two sizes. This is an order that doesn't demand decisions. "Yes the best sandwich I've ever had!" confirmed a customer on a video posted online. A TikTokker added, "My favorite sandwich of all time!" The popularity of the torpedo sandwich helped cement the couple's business. Today a variety of foods and groceries are available to visitors. Garlic bread has attracted its own fan following, and house-made deli salads wait to be scooped up by regulars and first-timers alike.

Beyond lunch specials, an in-house bakery focuses on the fresh bread used to make sandwiches and other treats like walnut raisin wheat bread, sourdough loaves, and croissants. A lineup of custard-filled eclairs, chocolate chip cookies, and strawberry shortcake can have you feeling like you stepped into your grandmother's kitchen instead of a store.