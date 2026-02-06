This '50s Italian Deli In Los Angeles Still Makes The Sandwich It Opened With
Some Los Angeles delis have fed generations, serving up both memories and comforting meals to locals. One such Italian deli, Giuliano's Delicatessen in Gardena, is a family-run institution that Frances and Gaetano Giuliano began in 1952. The idea was to provide a taste of classic Italian fare to southern Californians, but at the time, only one item was on the menu: a sandwich. Now, more than 70 years later, the sandwich continues to win over the hearts and stomachs of customers.
Made on a pillowy French roll packed with mortadella, capicola, provolone, and pepperoncini, the torpedo sandwich is sold pre-wrapped in two sizes. This is an order that doesn't demand decisions. "Yes the best sandwich I've ever had!" confirmed a customer on a video posted online. A TikTokker added, "My favorite sandwich of all time!" The popularity of the torpedo sandwich helped cement the couple's business. Today a variety of foods and groceries are available to visitors. Garlic bread has attracted its own fan following, and house-made deli salads wait to be scooped up by regulars and first-timers alike.
Beyond lunch specials, an in-house bakery focuses on the fresh bread used to make sandwiches and other treats like walnut raisin wheat bread, sourdough loaves, and croissants. A lineup of custard-filled eclairs, chocolate chip cookies, and strawberry shortcake can have you feeling like you stepped into your grandmother's kitchen instead of a store.
The lasting appeal of humble beginnings
Giuliano's homey environment adds to its appeal. In addition to serving up every kind of Italian sandwich worth trying, Giuliano's housemade salads and homecooked meals have been made affordable since the business' beginnings, and an impressive display of groceries makes it easy to carry a bit of Italy home. Shelves filled with olive oil, canned tomatoes, and tinned fish; Italian deli meats like Toscano salami, speck, prosciutto de Parma; and Italian cheeses like pecorino Romano, Mascarpone, and burrata can help customers' own cooking taste even better. A well-stocked olive bar, picked vegetables, and packages of organic pastas can muscle up any shopping basket. "Place is classic," declared a fan on Instagram.
For party hosts, entertaining duties are made easier by Giuliano's catering options, including giant sandwiches that can serve six people and trays of lasagna, sweets, and cheese. Whether looking to serve a group or enjoy a quiet dinner, the wines offered at the store are carefully chosen, with makers from Italy and bottles that can be difficult to find without Giuliano's Gardena's established connections.
After decades of operation, Giuliano's shows no signs of slowing down, closing only for major holidays. "Been going to the Gardena one since I was little! It's always been fire," wrote a customer on Instagram. "Grew up here," added another Instagrammer. "Gulianos never disappoints." While the deli slings more than the sandwiches it first offered, the torpedo remains a firm fixture with a fierce following.