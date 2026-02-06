Emeril Lagasse Has A Very Specific Way He Eats Potato Chips — And It Might Be Worth Trying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When a world-renowned chef dishes on the snacks they can't get enough of, no matter how eyebrow-raising they might be, we listen. After all, who knows food better? We learned that one of iconic chef Emeril Lagasse's favorite foods is Zapp's potato chips, which is not at all surprising and totally relatable. The twist, though, is that he likes to eat them frozen.

The TV personality and restaurateur told Grub Street he freezes his chips before indulging because this somehow improves the taste and texture of the snack. The freezing, he explained, "coagulates the peanut oil or something." Lagasse might be onto something. Think about what happens when you freeze cooking oils. The fat content means that oils don't freeze like water; they develop a gel-like consistency before solidifying. Zapp's chips — like its Bayou Blackened Ranch potato chips — are made with vegetable oil that may include peanut, corn, sunflower, and/or canola. When frozen, the oil in these chips will indeed solidify, giving the chips' natural crispiness a toothsome snap and providing a more concentrated flavor of savory richness.

This works especially well with Lagasse's preferred brand of Zapp's because they're kettle chips. The difference between regular and kettle chips is that the latter is cut thicker and also cooked in batches at different temperatures, compared to standard chips' one steady temperature. The results are more crunchiness and an almost caramelized quality from the cooking method, both of which provide a perfect backbone for that layer of frozen-oil snappiness and richness.