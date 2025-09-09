Here's What Happens When You Freeze Vegetable Cooking Oil

There are some persistent myths circulating about freezing cooking oil — from the fridge test, which supposedly indicates the authenticity of extra virgin olive oil, to claims that freezing the oil ruins its quality. The truth is more reassuring: Freezing doesn't spoil oil. In fact, it can even help extend its shelf life.

Here's what happens to oil when exposed to cold temperatures. To start with, oil doesn't freeze in one go the way water does. Instead, the bottle will gradually change, first becoming thicker and more viscous, then turning gel-like, and eventually solidifying. The temperature at which this happens depends on two factors: The balance of saturated and unsaturated fat in the oil, and the kind of processing it has undergone.

Does freezing your oil make it go bad? No, it's completely OK to freeze your oil. In fact, most vegetable oils have naturally long shelf lives, anywhere from 12 to 18 months. Rather than suddenly expiring, they slowly lose freshness over time before eventually turning rancid. Cooler storage can help delay that process. In fact, straining and freezing it is one of the recommended ways to preserve used cooking oil for later.