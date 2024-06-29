Is It Ever Okay To Freeze Olive Oil?

Olive oil is a finicky household staple; it's recommended to be stored in a tightly sealed container, in a dark place, like a pantry or cupboard, and in temperatures anywhere from 55 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. It's essential to properly store oil, as it can easily oxidize to rancidity and become unsafe to consume. So why, you might ask, would anyone want to freeze their olive oil? And, is it safe?

While it may not be the most common use, freezing olive oil is completely safe and can be done for any number of reasons, such as pre-prepping meals, preserving herbs, and pure convenience. To safely freeze olive oil, you must use an airtight container. Oxidization, which, simply put, is a chemical reaction due to exposure to oxygen, causes foods to go bad quite quickly, so ensuring a fitted lid is crucial. Even if you follow this rule, you may notice cloudiness, separation, or crystals in your frozen olive oil. But don't panic — the oil has many different chemical components (namely triglycerides and fatty acids) with various freezing points; these differences in chemical makeup result in layering and other scary-looking spots, spots that are usually harmless.

Overall, a cool, dark environment is best for olive oil. Stored this way, it can last anywhere from 12-18 months. Frozen olive oil can supposedly last longer, but most sources, quite vaguely, claim that freezing will "extend its shelf life." Regardless, it's always a good idea to smell for spoilage (bad oil smells waxy).