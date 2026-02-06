Why It's Best To Avoid Eating Crunchy Foods When You're Sick

Luckily, there are many soft foods that you can eat while sick that will help your body get ahead of whatever bug it's facing without making your throat feel like it's on fire. Generally, foods that are spicy, fatty, or acidic may not be very easy to get down, which is why many folks who are feeling under the weather opt for soft, bland options instead. The BRAT diet — bananas, rice, apples, and toast — is the gold standard for many, especially when intestinal upset is also a factor, but it may not be the most nutrient-dense eating plan. Soft, cooling fruits, like cantaloupe, pumpkin, and canned fruit, on the other hand, can help you get vitamins and minerals in without upsetting your throat.

Whole grains, like quinoa and oatmeal, can also help you recharge without aggravating your sore throat. One of our favorite cooling yet filling things to eat when we're not feeling well is overnight oats; you can upgrade yours by adding in soft toppings, like cooked apples, cinnamon, mashed berries, and banana. If you're going to add protein and vegetables to your sick-day meal plan, be sure to cook them well so they're soft and easily digestible.