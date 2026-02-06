The Unexpected Way Walmart Inspired Whole Foods In The '80s

The idea that the success of Whole Foods can be attributed to Walmart might seem counterintuitive. However, according to Whole Foods co-founder John Mackey, his company would never have reached its present heights were it not for Walmart's unlikely assistance.

At first, one might think that the similarities between Whole Foods and Walmart are relatively few. Granted, each are major corporate entities — Whole Foods was acquired by Amazon in 2017 for almost $14 billion, while Walmart remains the world's biggest private employer and company in terms of revenue — both of which have faced ugly accusations of union-busting. Yet the public image of Whole Foods, with its commitment to natural produce and healthy eating, would seem to set it apart. It's this image, however, that Walmart is indirectly responsible for.

Speaking to podcaster David Senra earlier this month, Mackey explained that Walmart's 1988 transition into groceries created tremendous turmoil within the industry, as other supermarket chains desperately attempted to keep up with Walmart's low prices — a race that quickly yielded negative consequences on working conditions, customer service, and the stores themselves.