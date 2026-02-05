The Step You Can't Skip When Baking With Blueberries

Coating blueberries in cornstarch is always a good idea, but Daud does clarify that it's less necessary with pies and galettes — she says she doesn't tend to bother with this step when making those, as these recipes aren't batter-based. There's nowhere for the blueberries to really sink, and their creating a little bit of juicy jamminess is actually desired. But whenever you're using blueberries in a batter, skipping the cornstarch coating is one of the biggest mistakes you can make with blueberries. And if you do decide to take this step with dishes like pies, you'll still have a bit more control over how the blueberries behave in the course of the bake. So, how can you get the most out of this step?

Firstly, you don't need much cornstarch, Daud says. "About 1 to 2 teaspoons of cornstarch per cup of blueberries is plenty. I usually toss them in right before folding them into the batter and make sure to sift off any extra so it doesn't mess with the batter." Timing also matters. "If you do it too early, the cornstarch hydrates and gets kind of slimy, so I always do this step right before adding it to whatever recipe I'm making." Remember that your batter does need some structure to it to hold fruit to begin with. Daud notes that while it's effective, this cornstarch dredge won't save a loose batter and the blueberries may still sink. But with a batter well balanced between moisture, density, and leavening agents plus this cornstarch coating, you'll have a beautiful blueberry bake every time.