No, Spider Rolls Don't Contain Bugs — A Sushi Chef Explains What's Really Inside

You're telling me a spider rolled this sushi?! For diners unfamiliar with sushi, encountering the name "spider roll" on a menu can be a little jarring; first, you're preparing yourself to eat raw fish, and now you're being asked to eat bugs. Despite the ominous name, a spider roll does not contain any insects. It's built around soft-shell crab, and what are crabs if not ... the spiders of the sea?

According to chef Andrew Oh at Momoya Sushi in SoHo, spider rolls are typically made with fried soft-shell crab and a short list of familiar supporting ingredients, "spider rolls often include soft-shelled crab that has been fried with a starch coating, as well as cucumber and avocado," he explains. The battering and deep frying of the whole crab creates an extra-crunchy exterior, boosting the texture of the shell and contrasting the soft sushi rice that packs it into the roll.

Because soft-shell crab is eaten whole, including the shell, frying is essential. The hot oil tenderizes the shell and crisps up the batter, so that the meat has a similar bite to tempura, as opposed to the softer texture of raw fish rolls or sashimi. Because the protein in spider rolls is fully cooked, it tends to appeal to diners who prefer their food hot, or those who need or want to avoid raw fish. If that's you, there's actually a decent number of no-raw-fish sushi options. Variations on the basic spider roll are common, says Oh, "some interpretations include tobiko (flying fish roe), tempura flakes, and gobo (pickled mountain root)." These additions add texture, salinity or a bright tanginess, but the foundation stays the same: crispy-crunchy crab balanced with cooling, mild vegetables.