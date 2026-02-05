This Apple Variety Is Hands-Down One Of The Worst For Baking

Close your eyes and picture an apple. The image that probably comes to mind is the ironically misnomered Red Delicious apple. NYC's big apple? Red Delicious. Snow White's poisoned fruit? You guessed it. They're one of the most popular, or at least well known, kinds of apples. They are quintessential, ubiquitous, symbolic, and ... derided as the worst baking apple you can "pick."

In the oven, they soften too quickly and slump into a bland mush once exposed to heat. For bakers, those traits are frustrating at best and disastrous at worst. Expert baker and recipe developer Alex George of Lily P Crumbs agrees, explaining that the variety's reputational shortcomings are structural as much as flavorful, "Red Delicious apples have a pretty rough reputation in the baking world: mealy, mushy, bland, the insults keep coming." A good baking apple needs the integrity to hold its shape against long application of heat, keeping some bite and enough acidity to stand up to the sweetness as it cooks. You can count on Red Delicious to fail on all three counts. As George explains, "the critiques are somewhat justified, considering Red Delicious apples do have a pretty tough exterior and lack the acidity we normally associate with that refreshing, crisp apple taste."

When apples bake, their cell walls soften and their starches convert to sugars. Varieties that make the best pies excel in the oven because they manage that transition gradually, retaining enough firmness to hold their shape while releasing concentrated, juicy flavor instead, not a thin and paltry dilution. "When baking with apples, you want an apple that retains its shape, texture, and flavor throughout the baking process." Red Delicious looks like the platonic ideal of an apple, but it cooks like a sponge, releasing moisture early and collapsing soon after, leading to watery, indistinct textures.