How Arby's Instigated A Years-Long Feud With Vegetarians

The term vegan was coined in 1944, but there have likely been vegetarians in the world for as long as there have been humans. More than one in five people on earth today are vegetarian either by choice or necessity. It's a way of eating that everyone is aware of, yet it is still the object of mockery by some, especially in the West. For a clear and unusual example of this, look no further than the restaurant chain Arby's, which has a history of openly taunting vegetarians.

Research has been conducted on why some people dislike vegans and vegetarians, with reasons ranging from perceived threats to moral self image to beliefs that vegans see themselves as superior. Because Arby's is a sandwich chain that has leaned heavily into advertising its use of meat, as seen in the slogan "we have the meats," its identity is at odds with vegan or vegetarian philosophies. While many fast food chains seek to accommodate potential vegan customers with meat-free options, Arby's chose to make fun of vegetarians.

We covered some interesting facts about Arby's in the past, and its vegan antagonism was one of the points we brought up. In 2015, as a PR move, the chain published an open letter to vegetarians. The tone is mocking throughout, presenting a faux-supportive missive to vegetarians who might be tempted by the chain's brown sugar bacon. It included a satirical hotline number for vegetarians supposedly in distress.