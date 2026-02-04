The Kroger Pricing Policy Worth Knowing Before Your Next Shopping Trip

Nothing beats the tiny thrill of stumbling upon a sale at the grocery store. Whether it's a BOGO, a percentage deal, or a dollar-off that item already on your list, it's satisfying. And Kroger is one particular supermarket chain that always seems to be swimming in deals. Those yellow sales tags flutter around the store, promising cost savings in every department from frozen foods to baked goods.

However, as any extreme couponer or budget-conscious shopper would know, your items don't always ring up at the low price you expected. It can be frustrating, but that's why Kroger's 'Make It Right' policy exists. Essentially, under the policy, employees at Kroger locations (and sister stores like Fry's or Ralphs) can make small price adjustments at the register. That means they can honor the advertised sales price for your items, even if it didn't ring up that way.

According to a Kroger employee forum, the policy can manifest in different ways as well. One cashier said it could apply to a situation where, if a Kroger item was out of stock, a higher-value, name-brand product could be substituted at the same price as the Kroger item. A separate forum also mentions something called the 'Scan Right Guarantee'. Under this related policy, if an item rings up at a higher price than advertised, you can get the first one for free. Or, if it costs more than $5, you get a $5 discount on your overall bill.