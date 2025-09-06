Where Did Kroger's Yellow 'Woohoo!' Savings Tags Go?

While Kroger has replaced its stickers, no longer "woohoo!"-ing every saving, their "reduced" replacements offer pretty much the same savings. It's impossible to check discounts at every Kroger store across the country (there are more than 2,800 according to the Kroger website), but there has been no indication of a policy change around individual reduced items. Items can be reduced for a variety of reasons, including nearing a best-before date and being discontinued. You'll also find reduced seasonal items once a holiday is over, making November 1st the best day to stock up on single-serve candy. There are also several other ways to get a great deal (in fact, we counted 14 ways to save money at Kroger).

Kroger has faced backlash recently due to mistakes in sale pricing which had some customers paying full price for products that should have been included in buy one, get one free offers and other fixed-time deals, but these are not related to "woohoo!" or "reduced" saving tags. According to Consumer Reports, Kroger managers say they are aware of this issue and working to fix it. Hopefully it'll be corrected in all stores quickly, as Kroger is usually a great place to find deals. In fact, we found that Kroger's rewards program saves customers a lot of money and ranked it the best grocery store loyalty program. There's no link indicated between the inaccurate price tags and Kroger's loyalty and rewards programs, but it's always best to check the small print, including the end date, on any deals indicated by shelf signage.