The Difference Between Southern Food And Soul Food

One of the most powerful things food can do is teach you about culture and history. From the outside looking in, it can be daunting to understand the subtle differences between cooking styles that are closely related. The difference between Southern recipes and soul food recipes, for instance, is hard to fully appreciate when you're just learning about them. There is a lot of overlap between the two, but there are also some differences. As cookbook author Bob Jeffries once said, "While all soul food is Southern food, not all Southern food is soul," per Grady Newsource.

The term "soul food" was born from the civil rights movement in the 1960s. Black Americans began using the name soul food to refer to their culinary legacy passed down through generations. These were recipes that represented their history, culture, and struggles. After all, no matter how times change, food is always there with us. Soul food bound people together who had lost much of their history as they migrated from the South across America. Jeffries related this to the fact that African-American cooks in the South did a lot with the very little they had.

Others have suggested the difference between soul food and Southern food lies more in preparation than in specific recipes. Soul food, to be blunt, has more soul. But what does that mean? The idea is that the food was not just cooked with passion, but conceived with a sense of identity and liberation. It should be marked by serious flavor, whether that comes from fiery spice elements or rich fats.