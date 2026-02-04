I've Been Traveling The US For 5 Years. This Is Hands-Down The Country's Best Grocery Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For going on five-and-a-half years now, I have traveled this country full-time in a short bus that my wife and I converted into our tiny home on wheels. Over those years of gallivanting through wild country I have worked as a recipe developer and food writer, penning two cookbooks for fellow campers and nomads sold under the title "The Buslife Kitchen." Traveling and cooking my way across the U.S., I have probably shopped at just about every grocery chain that this country has to offer, developing deep preferences along the way. While I know that everyone above a certain age is startled to realize that they too have a favorite grocery store, I am here to tell you from my ample experience that there is just one best option — there can be only one — and that one is WinCo Foods.

If you have never heard of WinCo, well, neither had I before I hit the road in that old bus. The chain is based out of Boise, Idaho, and only operates around 144 stores across 10 states, mostly scattered throughout the Western U.S. I can't remember now where I was when I first encountered a WinCo — not realizing at the time how the experience would change me — but the West is the part of the country with the most beautiful public land on which to park our little bus, so that is where we tend to be. With so few stores spread around so much country, WinCo isn't something that you can expect to find in every town, but, when I can, I will always choose it for my weekly shop.