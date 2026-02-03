This Outback Steakhouse Chocolate Dessert Is Always Worth Ordering
When you go to an Outback Steakhouse, you're probably going for a Bloomin' Onion and a ribeye steak that's carried out on its own serving tray. You already expect it to be a belt-buster of a meal, the kind that turns the prospect of dessert into an impossible dream. But what if we were to tell you there's something on the menu that makes it worth saving room for a third course? Because if there's one reason to invoke the classic "separate stomach for dessert" excuse, it should always be Outback's Chocolate Thunder from Down Under.
In our list of the best steakhouse chain desserts, our writer called the dessert "the tastiest indulgence on the menu," and it isn't hard to see why. Consisting of a pecan brownie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, Outback Steakhouse's Chocolate Thunder from Down Under is then drizzled with warm chocolate sauce, before being crowned with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. It's decadence at its finest, built on that time-tested combination of a warm, fudgy brownie with cold, silky ice cream. And, according to our writer, part of what elevates the dessert is the "underrated" ice cream and warm chocolate sauce, which is "some of the best you'll find — not just at a chain restaurant, but anywhere."
Between classics like Outback's Chocolate Tower and the decadent Chocolate Thunder from Down Under, it's clear that the chain knows exactly what it's doing when it comes to chocolate desserts, and the internet agrees.
Fans are thunderstruck by this dessert
Outback Steakhouse's Chocolate Thunder from Down Under has garnered rave reviews online, with one Facebook user declaring that it was "Mmmm ... with every scoop." On TikTok, one user said, "[You] haven't really lived till you've eaten the Chocolate Thunder from Down Under." Meanwhile, another TikToker was so impressed that they told their followers to "run and try this," which tracks with their server supposedly calling the item the most popular dessert on the menu.
Additionally, our writer also noted that Outback's Chocolate Thunder from Down Under is listed as gluten-free, which makes sense given that the chain is known for having a robust gluten-free menu. As a result, the dessert has earned a devoted following among gluten-free diners, including a Redditor who wrote that it was "sooo good" and made them "feel like a real human, because it's not even a special order." Similarly, a member from a gluten-free group on Facebook called it "an absolute treat" that was "amazing, moist, and delicious," before adding that it's rare to get a restaurant dessert that isn't ice cream or fruit. Multiple members enthusiastically agreed, chiming in with comments about how the indulgent dessert was always "well worth the kajillion calories."
All of this is to say that there are many reasons to put in an order for what our writer called "a winner from start to finish." So the next time you're at an Outback Steakhouse, make sure you save space in your stomach for the chain's iconic Chocolate Thunder from Down Under.