This Outback Steakhouse Chocolate Dessert Is Always Worth Ordering

When you go to an Outback Steakhouse, you're probably going for a Bloomin' Onion and a ribeye steak that's carried out on its own serving tray. You already expect it to be a belt-buster of a meal, the kind that turns the prospect of dessert into an impossible dream. But what if we were to tell you there's something on the menu that makes it worth saving room for a third course? Because if there's one reason to invoke the classic "separate stomach for dessert" excuse, it should always be Outback's Chocolate Thunder from Down Under.

In our list of the best steakhouse chain desserts, our writer called the dessert "the tastiest indulgence on the menu," and it isn't hard to see why. Consisting of a pecan brownie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, Outback Steakhouse's Chocolate Thunder from Down Under is then drizzled with warm chocolate sauce, before being crowned with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. It's decadence at its finest, built on that time-tested combination of a warm, fudgy brownie with cold, silky ice cream. And, according to our writer, part of what elevates the dessert is the "underrated" ice cream and warm chocolate sauce, which is "some of the best you'll find — not just at a chain restaurant, but anywhere."

Between classics like Outback's Chocolate Tower and the decadent Chocolate Thunder from Down Under, it's clear that the chain knows exactly what it's doing when it comes to chocolate desserts, and the internet agrees.