From New York To Dublin: The Restaurant Bread That Inspired Its Own Bakery

When John and Sandy Wyer opened Forest Avenue more than 13 years ago, they set out to create a fine dining experience anchored in local ingredients and personal history. Named after the street where Sandy was raised in Queens, the Dublin restaurant braids New York influence with Irish hospitality — a combination that has led to an unexpected following for bread.

"I am always inspired by things from my childhood and the vast culinary influences in New York," Sandy told Tasting Table. This perspective shines in Forest Avenue's ambiance and menus, where local ingredients are used to build tasting menus. Diners regularly rank Forest Avenue as one of Dublin's best. "It was one of the most memorable meals we have both experienced and have been raving about to anyone we talk to," wrote a guest on Google.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Forest Avenue found an even buzzier audience, largely due to its bread. When lockdowns forced down operations, the Wyers converted their space into a New York-style deli or, as Sandy describes, a kind of green gourmet grocer. John, who was used to baking around 10 loaves a day, was now producing hundreds. In addition to Forest Avenue's signature sourdough, sandwich loaves, and sourdough focaccia helped accommodate increasing demand. Among those sampling the bread were the owners of Bunsen Burgers who proposed the idea of a bakery to the Wyers. After partnering with a local head baker, the team opened UNA, an artisan bakery built around John's bread.