Review: Sparkling Ice's Life Savers Flavors Don't Quite Hit That Nostalgic Candy Spot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kaleidoscopic seems a fitting word to describe the assemblage of drinks curated by Sparkling Ice. The brand has some serious range. Each vibrant flavor of sparkling water is denoted by its trademarked fruit-caught-in-an-ice-cube imagery, spanning from obligatory classics like fruit punch and lemonade to more creative combos like grape raspberry and ginger lime. It makes for a colorful grocery store display and happy customers who can always find a flavor that suits their taste buds.

Since early 2024, Sparkling Ice has additionally leaned into a partnership with Starburst to offer that unexplainably juicy taste in liquid form. And now, at the start of 2026, it seems the brand is doubling down on candy collabs with the help of Life Savers. That's right, the flavor of those mini life preservers (the fruity kind, not the original minty kind) is now being packaged up into a sparkling beverage, and all of our nostalgic candy senses are already tingling. If you're anything like me, your mind was immediately flooded with questions, like where can you actually find these? What gives them those vividly saturated colors? Are they better than Life Savers soda, which completely flopped? And do they really taste like the candy we all remember — those fruity little rings stacked neatly into a roll, much like quarters?

In this article, we're diving into answering all of these burning questions and more. It's sink or swim time for these Life Savers-inspired beverages.