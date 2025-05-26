The Popular Candy Brand That Once Tried To Make Soda (Which Totally Flopped)

Jack of all trades or master of none? According to a popular candy brand, the better answer might be to focus on one. Everyone knows of Life Savers (those ring-shaped mints, hard candies, and gummies); fewer people know that Life Savers launched a line of flavored drinks, including Fruit Punch and Orange Punch soda, in rainbow-striped cans or bottles with multi-colored labels. Still doesn't ring a bell? Don't worry; the line didn't last long.

Life Saver soda had a brief stint from 1981 to 1982, after which the company discontinued it completely; it's one of the many drinks that have disappeared from store shelves. Interestingly, it performed fine in the taste-test phase, but was received poorly by the public. Transitioning from candy to soda wasn't the most confidence-inducing brand move, and unfortunately, Life Savers leaned on links between their products. "Artificially flavored," read the blue-emblazoned writing on one striped can, with the added note, "From the candy with the hole." Some claim the ties were misleading enough to convince hesitant consumers that they'd be drinking liquid candy.

Life Savers soda is a distant memory — a faint blip on the company's history. After this flop, Life Savers tried again with a Squeeze-Its collaboration in the 90s before eventually resigning to masters of one and focusing on candy.