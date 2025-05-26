The Popular Candy Brand That Once Tried To Make Soda (Which Totally Flopped)
Jack of all trades or master of none? According to a popular candy brand, the better answer might be to focus on one. Everyone knows of Life Savers (those ring-shaped mints, hard candies, and gummies); fewer people know that Life Savers launched a line of flavored drinks, including Fruit Punch and Orange Punch soda, in rainbow-striped cans or bottles with multi-colored labels. Still doesn't ring a bell? Don't worry; the line didn't last long.
Life Saver soda had a brief stint from 1981 to 1982, after which the company discontinued it completely; it's one of the many drinks that have disappeared from store shelves. Interestingly, it performed fine in the taste-test phase, but was received poorly by the public. Transitioning from candy to soda wasn't the most confidence-inducing brand move, and unfortunately, Life Savers leaned on links between their products. "Artificially flavored," read the blue-emblazoned writing on one striped can, with the added note, "From the candy with the hole." Some claim the ties were misleading enough to convince hesitant consumers that they'd be drinking liquid candy.
Life Savers soda is a distant memory — a faint blip on the company's history. After this flop, Life Savers tried again with a Squeeze-Its collaboration in the 90s before eventually resigning to masters of one and focusing on candy.
What do people remember about Life Savers soda?
Life Savers soda might have flopped, but it did leave an impression or two, at least amongst those who got a chance to try it. Previous customers have taken to platforms like Reddit to discuss the drink and its brief impact. And interestingly? Its high sugar content was a noticeable trend. "Oh. This was mega sugar city. I had it once and never again," wrote one user. Another added, "Memory unlocked! My mom got this for us only one time. I remember they were super sugary and my little sis was just bouncing off the walls all day."
Discussions on another Reddit thread are similar; people either don't remember the drink or jab at its sugar levels. One user even joked, "Warning: viewing this photo is a known cause of tooth decay." Given the long-lasting association with super sweetness, it's no wonder that the soda flopped so quickly. The reminiscing Reddit threads make for entertaining light-reading, but in the meantime? Perhaps it's wise to brush up on the different types of sugar, explained. All this talk is enough to make anyone shudder at the thought of the dentist.