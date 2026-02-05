The Aldi Kitchen Appliance Bargain That's Perfect For Hosting
A slow cooker is one of the best appliances to use when hosting a dinner party or going to a potluck. It keeps dishes and dips at the perfect temperature and consistency throughout the party and allows you to create effortless side dishes without leaving them on the burner unattended. But what about those times when you have more than one dish you want to keep warm? Setting up multiple crock pots or slow cookers can be a chore. Fortunately, Aldi's bargain kitchen appliance is perfect for just such a scenario.
Aldi's Ambiano 1.5-quart triple slow cooker, available in either beige or blue, allows you to manage three different dishes at the same time at independent temperatures. Whether you're keeping three of the best party dips warm, serving a trio of soups and chilis, or hosting a make-your-own taco party and want to keep different meats at food-safe temperatures, this is the ideal appliance. It's also an incredible bargain for just $39.99.
Other triple slow cookers range in price from $50 to $100 on Amazon, and the Crock-Pot MultiMeal Multicooker is priced at $179.99 (and only features two separate compartments). Aldi's version is much less expensive and offers the same amazing features. Each of its compartments can hold 1.5 quarts of food or liquid, and each is individually controlled using a knob, which turns each pot to a low, warm, or high setting. Plus, each pot also has its own lid rest so that you can set the lids upright to make serving easier.
Tips for using a triple slow cooker safely
As with other slow cookers, it's important to use this Adli-exclusive appliance safely to mitigate the risk of injuries, fires, food poisoning, or burnt food. Of course, you should always read the manufacturer's instructions or appliance manual before beginning. When it comes to cooking, start by cleaning the removable stoneware pots and lids in the dishwasher or by hand in warm, soapy water and drying them thoroughly.
Then, place the pots in the slow cooker and keep the appliance on a dry, flat, and heat-resistant surface that allows you to plug it directly into an outlet without the use of an extension cord. Fill each pot to the recommended fill line to prevent the scary safety hazards of overfilling your slow cooker and carefully monitor the temperature if the food is going to be in the pots for longer than an hour. A meat thermometer will come in handy to make sure any meat stays at the proper internal temperature.
Only remove the lids to check the food or serve to prevent heat from escaping, which could cause the food in the slow cooker to spoil. Do not store any leftover food in the slow cooker pots; instead, remove it to separate refrigerator-safe containers with lids within two hours. With these tips in mind, using your Aldi Ambiano triple slow cooker will be no problem at all.