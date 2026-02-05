The Aldi Kitchen Appliance Bargain That's Perfect For Hosting

A slow cooker is one of the best appliances to use when hosting a dinner party or going to a potluck. It keeps dishes and dips at the perfect temperature and consistency throughout the party and allows you to create effortless side dishes without leaving them on the burner unattended. But what about those times when you have more than one dish you want to keep warm? Setting up multiple crock pots or slow cookers can be a chore. Fortunately, Aldi's bargain kitchen appliance is perfect for just such a scenario.

Aldi's Ambiano 1.5-quart triple slow cooker, available in either beige or blue, allows you to manage three different dishes at the same time at independent temperatures. Whether you're keeping three of the best party dips warm, serving a trio of soups and chilis, or hosting a make-your-own taco party and want to keep different meats at food-safe temperatures, this is the ideal appliance. It's also an incredible bargain for just $39.99.

Other triple slow cookers range in price from $50 to $100 on Amazon, and the Crock-Pot MultiMeal Multicooker is priced at $179.99 (and only features two separate compartments). Aldi's version is much less expensive and offers the same amazing features. Each of its compartments can hold 1.5 quarts of food or liquid, and each is individually controlled using a knob, which turns each pot to a low, warm, or high setting. Plus, each pot also has its own lid rest so that you can set the lids upright to make serving easier.