This Philadelphia Speakeasy Shouldn't Be A Secret, Coming From A Lifelong Resident

Hidden in a Philadelphia back alley, behind a clandestine door, lies a dark yet spirited cocktail lounge. Called the Ranstead Room, it's one of Philly's best-kept secrets. The speakeasy isn't easy to find, unless you happen to be behind El Rey Mexican restaurant on Ranstead Street. And even then, you'll have to locate a discreet black door with two R's emblazoned into it. But it's worth the quest, and it's one of my favorite lairs in the city.

I've lived in and around Philadelphia my entire life. I grew up in the suburbs and, after college, moved into the city with my best friend. Single and in our 20's, we explored countless neighborhood bars — from Old City, to Rittenhouse Square, to the Art Museum area, and beyond. Each neighborhood's watering holes had their own charm, from the bustling post-work venues to the laid-back, grungy pubs. We found some pretty awesome speakeasies, too. Sadly, few Philly speakeasies survived the pandemic, and those that did were restructured — most are over-hyped, over-crowded, and, more importantly, easy to find.

Thankfully, the Ranstead Room not only endured but kept its allure. This is a cozy, city-center speakeasy that I almost hesitate to share. I'm a bit stingy that way — when I find a hidden treasure, I'm inclined to keep it to myself. This is especially true because this small, shadowy space boasts some of the city's finest mixologists whipping up inventive, delicious cocktails. Add a few playful snacks and swanky live music, and this enclave styled after the Prohibition era is the epitome of glamorous, vintage nightlife. This haunt has been in business since 2010 and has managed to deliver a truly unique experience ever since then. You'll find noteworthy speakeasies in every state, so I'm pleased to add the Ranstead Room to the list.