This Philadelphia Speakeasy Shouldn't Be A Secret, Coming From A Lifelong Resident
Hidden in a Philadelphia back alley, behind a clandestine door, lies a dark yet spirited cocktail lounge. Called the Ranstead Room, it's one of Philly's best-kept secrets. The speakeasy isn't easy to find, unless you happen to be behind El Rey Mexican restaurant on Ranstead Street. And even then, you'll have to locate a discreet black door with two R's emblazoned into it. But it's worth the quest, and it's one of my favorite lairs in the city.
I've lived in and around Philadelphia my entire life. I grew up in the suburbs and, after college, moved into the city with my best friend. Single and in our 20's, we explored countless neighborhood bars — from Old City, to Rittenhouse Square, to the Art Museum area, and beyond. Each neighborhood's watering holes had their own charm, from the bustling post-work venues to the laid-back, grungy pubs. We found some pretty awesome speakeasies, too. Sadly, few Philly speakeasies survived the pandemic, and those that did were restructured — most are over-hyped, over-crowded, and, more importantly, easy to find.
Thankfully, the Ranstead Room not only endured but kept its allure. This is a cozy, city-center speakeasy that I almost hesitate to share. I'm a bit stingy that way — when I find a hidden treasure, I'm inclined to keep it to myself. This is especially true because this small, shadowy space boasts some of the city's finest mixologists whipping up inventive, delicious cocktails. Add a few playful snacks and swanky live music, and this enclave styled after the Prohibition era is the epitome of glamorous, vintage nightlife. This haunt has been in business since 2010 and has managed to deliver a truly unique experience ever since then. You'll find noteworthy speakeasies in every state, so I'm pleased to add the Ranstead Room to the list.
A Philadelphia hidden gem for over 15 years
I discovered the Ranstead Room by word of mouth, the way all underground venues should be found. There's something surreptitiously cool about being "in the know." The simple fact that you have to hunt for the entrance, even if you think you know where you're going, makes the experience that much more appealing. Like you're one of the cool kids.
The origin of the Ranstead Room isn't wildly eccentric, but it's unique (just like the vibe of the place). The Ranstead Room is the brainchild of renowned restaurateur Stephen Starr, the visionary behind Starr Restaurants, a diverse assortment of restaurants in Starr's hometown of Philadelphia, as well as New York, Washington D.C., Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee. The restaurant group is prized for delivering a high-energy atmosphere and multi-concept experience — both in fine dining and casual settings. Starr Restaurants is one of the largest independent restaurant groups in America, and Starr himself has been awarded Restaurateur of the Year from both Bon Appétit and Zagat, and Outstanding Restaurateur from the James Beard Foundation.
Once a cabaret owner and concert promoter (featuring acts like U2, Madonna, and Bruce Springsteen), Starr is now one of the most influential restaurateurs in the country. With that said, it's no surprise the Ranstead Room is a charmer. The 36-seat cocktail lounge features vintage wallpaper, moody, burgundy walls, a black vinyl bar, red leather booths, and a massive, gilded chandelier reminiscent of yesteryear. The innovative spirits and live jazz are as memorable as they are smooth, and senses awaken the minute you walk in the door. It's an immersive, delightful experience, and I look forward to every cozy visit.
My favorite cocktails at the Ranstead Room
I'm no stranger to the cocktail scene — for better or worse. I have some incredibly fond memories of nights my friend and I were privy to Philly's best back-alley lounges. My go-to spirits of choice have always been vodka and tequila, and the Ranstead Room offers whimsical options in both categories. My favorites include La Intensa, with pasilla pepper tequila, passionfruit, harissa, and lime. It's similar to a spicy margarita, but with much more complexity. The fusion of spicy peppers, sweet passionfruit, and tangy lime creates a full-bodied burst of flavor on the palate. I also enjoy Clear Intentions, a medley of jalapeño vodka, tomato juice, lime, cilantro, honey, and pickle juice. The hearty cocktail is like a spicy bloody mary, but the addition of cilantro, honey, and briny pickle juice elevates every sip. The mélange is tangy-sweet, peppery, and wholly satisfying.
There are also delicious gin cocktails (The Waitlist comes to mind), rum-based daiquiris, dry martinis, and tea-infused bourbon and rye whiskey concoctions. If you're a wine drinker, there are two Chilean wines to choose from — Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blanc. Beer enthusiasts can enjoy an artisanal ale (extra dry saison) or a Mexican pilsner. Cocktails range from $18 to $22, wine runs $14 per glass, and beer is $14 per bottle.
The snack list is short and sweet and includes popcorn, dill pickle chicharróns (Spanish pork rinds), Ranstead Mix (chili-spiced honey roasted peanuts, roasted soybeans, toasted pepitas, roasted sunflower seeds, and sesame crisps), and marinated olives. Snacks range from $4 to $7, which I find quite reasonable for an upscale cocktail lounge. I suppose the price reflects the speakeasy era, and I'm thankful for that.
The best news of all? My friend just bought a place downtown, and I live 25 minutes away from the secret entrance. Here we go again.